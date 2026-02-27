Hounds-Pitt Match Moved to Highmark Stadium
Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds' final 2026 preseason match against the University of Pittsburgh, scheduled for tomorrow, Feb. 28, has been moved to Highmark Stadium with a new kickoff time of 11 a.m.
The match will be open to the public with free admission and is the final chance to see the Riverhounds before they begin their USL Championship title defense. It will be the fifth straight preseason and the ninth time in the past 10 seasons that the Hounds and Pitt have played a cross-town, pro vs. college exhibition match.
