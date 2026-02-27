Duncan Scores First Goal Since Injury in LouCity Preseason Victory

Zach Duncan of Louisville City FC

Among the preseason storylines for Louisville City FC, the healthy return of midfielder Zach Duncan may prove the most impactful in 2026. The 25-year-old Australian showed why in LouCity's 2-0 preseason win over One Knoxville SC on Friday afternoon at Lynn Family Stadium.

Duncan, who signed with LouCity in January 2025, opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a right-footed curler from just inside the 18-yard box. It was his first goal at Lynn Family Stadium, albeit in a preseason friendly.

The goal came following a nearly year-long recovery from injury. Duncan's 2025 season was cut short after four games, all starts. He registered two assists in those contests before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Detroit City FC on March 29.

His impact Friday went beyond the scoresheet - he set the tone in the midfield, earning a first-half yellow card for a crunching challenge in a competitive exhibition between two title-winning teams.

Led by head coach Ian Fuller, One Knoxville SC won the USL League One double last season, claiming both Players' Shield and the League One title in 2025.

LouCity lifted the USL Championship's Players' Shield in 2025, the second consecutive season in which the club won that trophy.

Duncan featured in a split LouCity squad that included several regulars from recent seasons. USL Championship award winners Taylor Davila (Player of the Year) and Kyle Adams (Defender of the Year) started Friday, along with returners like Manny Perez, Sean Totsch, Brandon Dayes, Jake Morris and Jansen Wilson. The lineup also featured newcomers Tola Showunmi and Quenzi Huerman.

Duncan's first-half goal punctuated an evenly played period in which both sides generated scoring chances. The second half was more one-sided.

LouCity doubled the lead in the 70th minute when Manny Perez knocked home a corner kick in a crowded penalty area. The boys in purple finished the game well, dominating possession in the late stages, though they didn't score a third.

Thomas Weinrich, fresh off signing a USL Academy contract with the first team, joined the action as a second-half substitute. LouCity Academy player Marty Wicinski also came off the bench.

LouCity's final preseason tune-up will take place tomorrow against the University of Louisville men's soccer team, with the remainder of the team's split squad taking part.

The USL Championship regular season begins on Friday, March 6, as LouCity visits rival Lexington SC in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank.

Louisville's home opener will come a week later on Saturday, March 14, as the boys in purple host Miami FC. For tickets, visit LouCity.com/tickets, call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours or email tickets@loucity.com.

