Beyond the Pitch: Sporting JAX Players Visit Sanctuary on 8th Street After School Program

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







SPORTING JAX pro soccer stars Ethan Dudley and Luc Granitur took time out of their preparation for their historic home opener in the USL Championship at Hodges Stadium on Saturday March 7, kickoff 7:30PM, against Hartford Athletic to meet school pupils at Sanctuary on 8th Street After Schools Program.

Sanctuary on 8th Street is a nonprofit dedicated to serving Jacksonville youth and families by supporting their spiritual, physical, social, and intellectual development.

As a part of their visit, the players had the opportunity to meet the children and hand out stickers, wristbands, and special ticket vouchers for Sporting JAX's big kickoff on March 7.

Sporting JAX are offering schools across the First Coast the opportunity to attend the March 7 match through their schools ticket initiative which sees proceeds from discounted tickets go back to participating school funds.

Schools who would like to join the initiative should contact Sporting JAX at 904.863.KICK.







