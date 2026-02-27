LouCity Adds Teenaged Talent Weinrich on Academy Deal

Louisville City FC has signed midfielder Thomas Weinrich to a USL Academy contract for the 2026 season.

The contract allows Weinrich, 17, to train with and compete for LouCity's first team while also maintaining his eligibility for a future NCAA career.

"Joining LouCity means everything to me," Weinrich said. "Any time anyone asks if I'm excited about it, I always tell them I'm living the dream because it really is what I've been working toward since joining the LouCity Academy five years ago. I'm super excited and there really isn't a better group of guys to improve with every day."

A 5-foot-10, right-footed attacker, Weinrich attended Louisville Collegiate School and competed on the Titans boys soccer team, where he served as captain. Weinrich finished his prep career with 77 goals and 49 assists, giving him the Louisville Collegiate all-time lead in goal contributions and assists.

Last fall in his senior season, Weinrich scored 30 goals and registered 20 assists. He was named first-team All-State and the Seventh Region Offensive Player of the Year.

"We are excited for Tommy and to see him grow in our first team environment," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "His character and work ethic have been tremendous since he has come in and we are happy to be able to play a role in his growth as a player."

In December, he represented Collegiate at the 15th Annual East vs. West Boys Soccer High School All-American Game in Charleston, S.C., one of 41 players nationwide to be selected.

For his play with the LouCity Academy, the Elite Clubs National League awarded Weinrich first team Ohio Valley Conference honors in 2025. Last spring, Weinrich competed in the prestigious ECNL National Selection game in Richmond, Va.

Weinrich has been with LouCity all preseason and has seen action in several of the club's friendly matches.

LouCity has utilized the USL Academy mechanism with several players over the years. Hayden Stamps played with LouCity's senior team the last two seasons, and is signed to play at Clemson University in the fall.

Notably, Brandon Dayes played for LouCity in 2025 on a USL Academy deal. Dayes signed his first professional contract with LouCity in December ahead of the 2026 season.







