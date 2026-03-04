LouCity to Partner with WDRB Media, ESPN Louisville for 2026 Broadcasts

Published on March 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC is renewing partnerships with WDRB Media and ESPN Louisville to once again air a majority of 2026's games free and over the air.

All but a few LouCity regular season games will feature locally on WDRB Media's WBKI/The CW or MyTV 58, continuing a partnership entering its 10th season. Fans can also stream local broacasts live an on demand via the free WDRB+ app.

Radio coverage of LouCity games will be back on ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7 for a sixth straight season. Audio also streams at ESPNLouisville.com and via the ESPN Louisville app.

Games slated for local broadcast will also stream on either ESPN+ or the CBS Sports Golazo Network. A select few matches will also be announced later as part of the USL Championship's national TV package.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/schedule throughout the year for the latest broadcast listings.

2026 Louisville City Broadcast Schedule

(Home games listed in bold with all times Eastern.)

March 6: LouCity at Lexington SC (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

March 14: LouCity vs. Miami FC (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

March 21: LouCity vs. Rhode Island FC (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

March 28: LouCity at Brooklyn FC (7 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

April 4: LouCity vs. Charleston. Battery (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

April 10: LouCity at Loudoun United (6:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

April 18: LouCity vs. SC Jacksonville (5 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

April 25: LouCity vs. Fort Wayne FC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

May 2: LouCity at Detroit City FC (7 p.m., TBD)

May 9: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, Golazo Network)

May 17: LouCity at Union Omaha (5 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

May 23: LouCity at Miami FC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

May 30: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (7 p.m., TBD)

June 3: LouCity at Birmingham Legion FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

June 10: LouCity at Phoenix Rising FC (10:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

June 13: LouCity vs. Brooklyn FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

June 20: LouCity at Detroit City FC (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

July 4: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic (8 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

July 11: LouCity vs. Lexington SC (8 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

July 18: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7 p.m., TBD)

July 29: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

August 1: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

August 8: LouCity vs. San Antonio FC (8 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

August 15: LouCity at Orange County SC (10 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

August 22: LouCity at Indy Eleven (7 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

August 29: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

September 5: LouCity at Rhode Island FC (7:30 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

September 12: LouCity vs. El Paso Locomotive FC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

September 19: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

September 25: LouCity at Hartford Athletic (7 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

October 3: LouCity at SC Jacksonville (5 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

October 10: LouCity at Charleston Battery (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

October 17: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (7 p.m., MyTV 58, Golazo Network)

October 24: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)







