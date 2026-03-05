Monterey Bay FC Sign Former New York Red Bulls and Rutgers Goalkeeper
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today the signing of Ciaran Dalton to a professional contract, pending league and federation approval.
¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âDalton joins Monterey Bay FC following a stint with New York Red Bulls II and a standout collegiate career at Rutgers University, where he ranks top-five all-time in program history in saves for the Scarlet Knights'. He established himself as one of the program's most reliable and commanding presences between the posts.
¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"Ciaran is a goalkeeper that provides experience from the MLS environment and he possess tremendous upside and professionalism," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He's a motivated individual that has proven himself here at the club as well as what he showed at a high collegiate level with Rutgers."
¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âIn 2020, Dalton made his USL Championship debut with New York Red Bulls II on October 5th versus Hartford Athletic at 16 years old. An accomplishment that reflects the type of qualities and upside potential he provides to Monterey Bay FC.
¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"I'm very excited to start my professional career with a special team at Monterey Bay FC," said Dalton. "I have felt very welcomed at this club and can't wait to play in front of this great fan base and everyone in the 831."
NAME: Ciaran Dalton
POSITION: Goalkeeper
AGE: 22
HEIGHT: 6'2"
DATE OF BIRTH: January 21, 2004
HOMETOWN: Pearl River, New York
NATIONALITY: United States
PREVIOUS CLUB: New York Red Bulls/Rutgers University
TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Ciaran Dalton to a multi-year on March 4, 2026.
The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of March 4 is listed alphabetically as follows:
Goalkeepers: Ciaran Dalton, Fernando Delgado,
Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi
Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollarm, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana
Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul
