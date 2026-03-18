Monterey Bay Football Club Sign Forward Riley Bidois for the 2026 Season

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today the signing of forward Riley Bidois, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm excited to be joining the club.," said Riley Bidois. "Look forward to meeting the fans and getting to work with the team as bring victories to the 831."

Bidois, 24, a New Zealand international, has played the last two seasons (2024-2025) playing for Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship appearing in 58 games while scoring 11 goals and collecting four assists across all competitions. In the 2025 season, he appeared in 35 matches and scored nine goals with two assists in 1,415 minutes played.

"Riley is a striker who gives you a real focal point up top, someone who can occupy defenders and win duels," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "His consistency of putting the ball in the back of net, along with his physical presence allows us to play forward with intent. Riley possess a natural instinct in the box that you can't teach. Bringing in a player with his profile is a valuable asset to our club and it adds a different dimension to our attack."

At the international level, Bidois has represented New Zealand internationally playing at the U-23 level in International Friendlies and during the Men's Olympic Qualifier in 2023. Prior to playing in the USL Championship, he spent parts of four seasons (2019-2022) with Wellington Phoenix FC playing for both the first team and the reserves team. He registered 44 appearances with 17 goals and eight assists in New Zealand's first and second-tier leagues. In 2021, Bidois played one season for Lutter Hutt City in New Zealand's second-tier league, where he appeared in 14 matches and scored 16 goals.

NAME: Riley Bidois

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 6'0"

DATE OF BIRTH: March 12, 2002

HOMETOWN: Tauranga, New Zealand

NATIONALITY: New Zealand

PREVIOUS CLUB: Loudoun United FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Riley Bidois to a multi-year on March 18, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of March 18 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ciaran Dalton, Fernando Delgado,

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Sebastian Lletget, Giorgi Lomtadze, Ryuga Nakamura, Adrian Rebollar, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana

Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Riley Bidois, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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