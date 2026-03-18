United Tops West Chester United SC to Move on in Open Cup

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Wayne, PA - Loudoun United FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Chester United SC on the road in the First Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Match Summary

Loudoun United started the night with aggressive intent, finding the back of the net just three minutes into the match. Marcos Dias, making his start for the club, wasted no time making an impact by slotting home the opener to give the Red-and-White an early 1-0 lead.

The momentum stayed with Loudoun throughout the first half. In the 21st minute, Elvis Amoh, returning to the starting lineup for Loudoun for the first time since 2020, doubled the advantage. Despite several chances to find a third goal and put the game out of reach before the halftime whistle, Loudoun headed into the locker room with a 2-0 cushion.

The second half proved to be a more frantic affair as the home side fought to stay in the tournament. West Chester United showed immense energy and a high-tempo press, eventually pulling a goal back to make it 2-1. The final 20 minutes tested the nerves of the Loudoun bench, as goalkeeper Ethan Bandré was called upon to make several crucial interventions to preserve the lead. Under heavy pressure, the Loudoun defense held firm to see out the result and advance to the next round.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance:

"I thought it was a really tough game. I thought the opposition were full of energy, lots of running, high tempo. Good for us to get the early goal... we knew we needed another goal and we wanted to go and get that and we should have got that in the first half. Having said that, though, again in the second half we had ample chances to go and get the third goal, and then when you concede it made it nerve-wracking in the end. However, we did see it out, so credit to the players for that."

Goalkeeper Ethan Bandré on the defensive stand:

"Obviously, happy to get the three points. They gave us a really good run for our money. They're a really good team, pressed us high, and they had us on our heels in the last 20, 30 minutes, for sure... I'm glad I was able to keep my team in it and get the three points. It's really just kind of putting this one behind us, then moving on to Saturday."

Notes

Grant Robinson made his club debut and first start, earning Legacy number 167.

Elvis Amoh made his first start for Loudoun since June 9, 2020.

Luca Piras, Sean Young, and Marcos Dias all earned their first starts for the club.

Loudoun United remains undefeated in U.S. Open Cup First Round history, having also defeated West Chester United SC in the 2025 tournament.

Loudoun United returns home to Segra Field this Saturday, March 21, as they host Miami FC at 3:00 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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