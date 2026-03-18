LSC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Fans of "stats across all competitions," rejoice! The 111th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is here, with Lexington Sporting Club hosting NPSL side Flower City Union Thursday night.

The Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States and spans all ranks of the sport, from the amateur levels to MLS. Matches played in the Open Cup do not count towards a club's league record, nor do stats count towards a player's single-season league stats.

Lexington's first contest of the tournament comes against semi-professional squad Flower City Union, based in Rochester, New York. Should LSC advance, its Second-Round opponent is expected to be announced Friday, March 20.

Last season, Lexington won its First Round matchup in commanding fashion, 5-0. It was then defeated in the Second Round.

Tickets to the match start at only $5. They are also included with LSC ONE Members' memberships.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Lexington SC Stadium.

SCOUTING FLOWER CITY

Flower City Union operated in NISA from 2022-23, the first two years of the club's existence. After posting a 2W-18L-3D record in its inaugural season, the club won the league in 2023 and moved to the NPSL.

Last season, Flower City finished first in the NPSL's Great Lakes Conference with an 8W-1L-1D record and a +23 goal differential. Its season concluded in the Regional Finals with a 3-0 loss to Michigan Rangers FC.

2026 marks the first season the Rochester squad has qualified for the U.S. Open Cup since its 2023 title-winning campaign.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on YouTube.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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