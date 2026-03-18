Detroit City FC Advances in U.S. Open Cup with Dominant 5-1 Win over Michigan Rangers FC

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







BRIGHTON, MI - Detroit City FC opened its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in commanding fashion Wednesday evening, defeating Michigan Rangers FC 5-1 at the Legacy Center in Brighton, Mich. After falling behind to an early long-range free kick, Le Rouge responded with five unanswered goals to cruise into the second round of the tournament. This match marks the first time in club history that DCFC has dispatched an amateur side in the Open Cup before extra time.

Detroit City FC fell behind early when Michigan Rangers' Guiseppe Barone scored from 40 yards out in the fifth minute. Le Rouge responded by seizing control, attacking relentlessly from wide areas through Derrick Silva and Preston Tabort Etaka. After sustained pressure, Detroit equalized in the 22nd minute when Preston pounced on a rebound from Jeciel Cedeño's shot to make it 1-1. Despite City's territorial dominance, the teams went to halftime tied.

Detroit came out of the break with fresh legs as head coach Danny Dichio introduced Maxi Rodriguez, Callum Montgomery and Haruki Yamazaki. The changes paid immediate dividends when Rodriguez finished in the 55th minute following a selfless Dalou pass to put City ahead 2-1.

Nine minutes later, Dalou and Rodriguez combined on a sharp one-two, with Dalou extending the lead to 3-1. In the 80th minute, Dalou and substitute Ates Diouf launched a coast-to-coast move before Diouf scored, making it a 4-1 advantage. Preston capped the rout in the 86th minute, converting Abdoulaye Diop's through ball for his second goal and a 5-1 final.

Detroit City starting 11 - Carlos Saldana, Rhys Williams, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Rio Hope-Gund, Tommy Silva, Connor Rutz, Abdoulaye Diop, Jeciel Cedeño, Preston Tabort Etaka, Alex Dalou, Chisolm Egbuchulam

Substitutions

Detroit City FC: Rodriguez, Montgomery, Yamazaki (HT); Diouf (72'); Hernandez-Foster (87')

Disciplinary: Alex Dalou (DCFC) - yellow card, 41'

Goals

22' Tabort Etaka (unassisted), 86' (Diop)

55' Rodriguez (Dalou)

64' Dalou (Rodriguez)

80' Diouf (Dalou)

What's next

Detroit City FC advances to the second round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Their opponent will be selected by a draw Friday, March 20. Le Rouge returns to USL Championship play this weekend as they continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts. They rejoin USL Championship action Saturday, March 21, in Indianapolis, taking on Indy Eleven at 7 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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