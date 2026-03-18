Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. ASC New Stars

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Quest for the Cup: SAFC opens its U.S. Open Cup run Wednesday, hosting Houston-based side ASC New Stars at Toyota Field. San Antonio will be looking for its first win in the competition since 2023, when the club made the Third Round before falling to Nashville SC.

Hometown Hero: After playing two matches in San Antonio's USL cup run last season, goalkeeper and San Antonio native Joey Batrouni made three saves over the weekend to shutout FC Tulsa for his first-ever clean sheet in league play.

Busy Week: Wednesday's US Open Cup match is the second of three matches in a week for San Antonio FC. SAFC traveled to FC Tulsa over the weekend and will host New Mexico United at Toyota Field this Saturday.

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Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round - San Antonio FC vs. ASC New Stars

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: U.S. Soccer YouTube Channel

San Antonio FC: 1-0-1 (4 pts; 5th place in Western Conference)

ASC New Stars: Houston Football Association

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #USOC2026







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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