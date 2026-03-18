FC Tulsa's Delentz Pierre Called up by Haiti for Pre-World Cup Friendlies

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today defender Delentz Pierre was named to the 25-man Haiti Men's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies against Tunisia and Iceland. The matches will take place on March 28 and 31, respectively, at BMO Field in Toronto.

"We are absolutely delighted for Delentz. This call-up is a reward for the hard work and commitment he has shown every single day," Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell said. "It is also a tremendous reflection of what we are building here at FC Tulsa and in the USL Championship. This is a league where players can be seen, be developed and achieve their goals on the biggest stages. We could not be prouder of him, and we look forward to watching him represent Haiti on the world stage."

This is Pierre's first career international call up with the Senior national team as he logged two appearances with the federation's U-20 squad back in 2018. He is one of eight defenders on the March roster and one of three USL Championship players to be selected for the squad.

Pierre featured in 32 matches across all competitions for the Scissortails in 2025 including starts in all four playoff matches. In USL Championship play, the 25-year-old finished second on the team in clearances (136) and fourth in aerial duels (117). He has played 173 of the club's first 180 minutes in 2026.

The Haitian national team looks to use these friendlies to prepare for their first World Cup appearance since 1974. Les Grenadiers find themselves in Group C of the tournament featuring five-time champions Brazil, 2022 semifinalists Morocco and fellow World Cup drought-enders Scotland (1998).

Pierre will be unavailable for FC Tulsa's upcoming match against Phoenix Rising FC (March 28) and a potential Second Round contest in the U.S. Open Cup (March 31/April 1).

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. to host Las Vegas Lights FC for Gals and Goals Night, presented by Tulsa Welding School. Promotional highlights include a limited edition "In My Soccer Era" shirts for the first 1,000 fans through the gate, a friendship bracelet-making station on the concourse and special honorees at halftime. Fans can secure their seats at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

FC Tulsa's full 2026 schedule can be found at fctulsa.com/schedule. For the best prices and priority seating to every home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season can be secured online at fctulsa.com/seasontickets by calling 918-727-2231.







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