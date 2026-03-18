Tyson Espy Called up for U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Camp in Paraguay
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Tyson Espy, the 16-year-old center-back for Orange County SC, has been called up to the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team for an upcoming training camp in Paraguay.
U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team head coach Alex Aldaz has named Espy to the 20-player roster for the training camp scheduled from March 24-29 at the Paraguayan Football Association's Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Futbol Femenino (CARFEM) in Ypané, Paraguay
This marks the team's first gathering since successfully qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup last month in the Concacaf qualifiers, where Espy was one of the key contributors to the USA's world-record 20th appearance at the tournament. The roster features Espy alongside 11 of the 21 players who helped secure qualification. The squad will dedicate the week to training in preparation for an international friendly against Paraguay on March 28.
Espy stands out as the only USL Championship player selected for this roster. This call-up represents his 12th to a U.S. Youth National Team program, underscoring his consistent presence in the youth pipeline across U-15, U-16, and U-17 levels.
Currently, Espy has 5 caps with the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team, including 3 appearances during the recent 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers, where he started and played full matches, notably anchoring the defense in an 8-0 clean-sheet win over St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Domestically, Espy made his first start for Orange County SC in the USL Championship season opener on March 7, 2026, against Las Vegas Lights FC. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Espy featuring in the backline as the team kicked off their 2026 campaign at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.
As a highly regarded prospect in the 2009 age group, Espy continues to balance professional club duties with international development ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Make sure to follow Orange County SC on our social channels for updates and results.
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