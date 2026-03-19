Hartford Moves on in US Open Cup

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Newark, N.J. - Hartford Athletic advanced to the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a dominant 2-0 victory over FC Motown at Lubetkin Field on Wednesday night. Powered by a youthful lineup, the Boys in Green continued their perfect record against amateur opposition in Cup play.

With the home opener just around the corner and head coach Brendan Burke opting to manage minutes for the regular season ahead, Hartford's reserves and emerging talents were thrust into the spotlight, and they delivered in impressive fashion.

It was Andrés Hernández who set the tone early, swinging in a pinpoint corner kick that TJ Presthus met with authority, heading home his first goal of the season in what was also his first start of the year. The midfielder (Hernández) stepped up to a free kick later in the match and curled a sublime effort into the back of the net, sealing the victory and capping off a brilliant individual performance with a goal and an assist on the night.

Between the posts, goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho rose to the occasion in his first career start for Hartford, commanding his area and keeping a clean sheet from start to finish, a performance that will only fuel confidence heading into the season.

Hartford Athletic will turn their attention back to the 2026 USL Championship season, with the home opener at Trinity Health Stadium set for March 28th, and they're next regular season match taking place on May 21st in what will be their first meeting with Brooklyn FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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