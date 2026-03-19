Hartford Moves on in US Open Cup
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Newark, N.J. - Hartford Athletic advanced to the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a dominant 2-0 victory over FC Motown at Lubetkin Field on Wednesday night. Powered by a youthful lineup, the Boys in Green continued their perfect record against amateur opposition in Cup play.
With the home opener just around the corner and head coach Brendan Burke opting to manage minutes for the regular season ahead, Hartford's reserves and emerging talents were thrust into the spotlight, and they delivered in impressive fashion.
It was Andrés Hernández who set the tone early, swinging in a pinpoint corner kick that TJ Presthus met with authority, heading home his first goal of the season in what was also his first start of the year. The midfielder (Hernández) stepped up to a free kick later in the match and curled a sublime effort into the back of the net, sealing the victory and capping off a brilliant individual performance with a goal and an assist on the night.
Between the posts, goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho rose to the occasion in his first career start for Hartford, commanding his area and keeping a clean sheet from start to finish, a performance that will only fuel confidence heading into the season.
Hartford Athletic will turn their attention back to the 2026 USL Championship season, with the home opener at Trinity Health Stadium set for March 28th, and they're next regular season match taking place on May 21st in what will be their first meeting with Brooklyn FC.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026
- FC Tulsa Double up Little Rock Rangers SC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup - FC Tulsa
- Swan's Brace Lifts Battery Past Badgers in U.S. Open Cup First Round - Charleston Battery
- LouCity Dispatches Southern Indiana in Bird's First Game, Advances in Open Cup - Louisville City FC
- Hartford Moves on in US Open Cup - Hartford Athletic
- Monterey Bay Football Club Sign Forward Riley Bidois for the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa's Delentz Pierre Called up by Haiti for Pre-World Cup Friendlies - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay FC and Bay Federal Credit Union Announce New Partnership for the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
- Tyson Espy Called up for U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Camp in Paraguay - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Heads to Laredo Heat FC in Round 1 of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LSC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup - Lexington SC
- Rowdies Add Brazilian Midfielder Mattheus Oliveira - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: FC Motown vs. Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Lexington SC Signs Jonathan Stout to 25-Day USL Championship Contract - Lexington SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. ASC New Stars - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Advances in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with 4-0 Win over San Ramon FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Indy Eleven Wins 3rd Straight U.S. Open Cup Opener - Indy Eleven
- Switchbacks FC Battle Azteca FC in Open Cup, Ending with a Win 3-0 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- United Tops West Chester United SC to Move on in Open Cup - Loudoun United FC
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