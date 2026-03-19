FC Tulsa Double up Little Rock Rangers SC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - FC Tulsa logged their first victory of 2026 with a 4-2 win in central Arkansas against Little Rock Rangers SC in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup.

UP NEXT

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field next Saturday as they take on Las Vegas Lights FC at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).

The club is excited to celebrate Gals and Goals Night on Saturday with promotional highlights including limited edition "In My Soccer Era" shirts for the first 1,000 fans through the gate, a friendship bracelet-making station on the concourse and special honorees at halftime.

MATCH FLOW

FC Tulsa controlled the attack early on and finally found the back of the net once Harvey St. Clair volleyed home a Bruno Lapa cross in the 19th minute. The lead then was doubled by an absolute rocket from close to 30 yards out by Jamie Webber whose strike should contend for the goal of the opening round.

The hosts came out firing to start the second 45 minutes and cut their deficit in half just six minutes in. Dane Jacomen came up with some key saves to keep the Scissortails in front, however, before a Lamar Batista header from a free kick by Webber reasserted the two-goal advantage. A late goal from Little Rock in the 85th minute was responded to less than a minute later by newcomer Nelson Pierre to seal the deal for the Black and Gold.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Jamie Webber - The South African forward duplicated his performance from last year's Western Conference Final by tallying a goal and an assist in today's victory. Webber was a constant presence in the Tulsa attack creating three total chances on the night.

MATCH NOTES

Bruno Lapa recorded his first assist for FC Tulsa tonight.

Lamar Batista logged his third career goal for FC Tulsa.

Nelson Pierre scored his first goal for FC Tulsa tonight.

Dane Jacomen and Alonzo Clarke made their FC Tulsa debuts.

SCORING SUMMARY

TUL - Harvey St. Clair 19' (Bruno Lapa), Jamie Webber 32', Lamar Batista 70' (Webber), Nelson Pierre 85'

LRR - Raphael Kistmann 51' (Jon Coca), Aiden Turner 85'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 43', Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow) 53', Harvey St. Clair (Yellow) 75'

LRR - Jon Coca (Yellow) 45'+1', Andrew Hollenbach (Yellow) 69'

LINEUPS

TUL - (4-2-3-1) Dane Jacomen, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alonzo Clarke, Harvey St. Clair, Delentz Pierre (Raheem Somersall 83'), Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer (Owen Damm 73'), Bruno Lapa (Jeorgio Kocevski 73'), Stefan Lukic (Nelson Pierre 60'), Remi Cabral (Kalil ElMedkhar 60')

Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel

LRR - (4-3-3) Tomasz Wróblewski, Joackim Betina, Carlos Beltran (Osagie Omeregie 81'), Fabrizio Cubeddu, Andrew Hollenbach, Raphael Kistmann, Antonio Natalucci, Nyasha Dube (Jesus Nava 74'), Caoimhin McConnell, Michael Acquah (Aiden Turner 64'), Jon Coca (William Hankins 81')

Subs Not Used: Javier Piedra, Archie Woodall, Evan Cristler

MATCH STATS: TUL | LRR

GOALS: 4|2

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSSESSION: 51|49

SHOTS: 12|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|7

SAVES: 5|1

FOULS: 26|11

OFFSIDES: 3|2

CORNERS: 6|1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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