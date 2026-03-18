Rowdies Add Brazilian Midfielder Mattheus Oliveira

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of attacking midfielder Mattheus Oliveira to the squad for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Oliveira was a trialist for the Rowdies throughout the preseason. He appeared in several of the club's preseason contests and recorded an assist in Tampa Bay's 3-0 preseason win over FC Naples. The 31-year-old midfielder was most recently with Emirati side Al Nasr in the UAE Pro League.

"Mattheus is a player with tremendous quality and great experience, so we are excited to add him to our squad for 2026," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a hard worker and a team player who knows what it takes to win. He's impressed us throughout preseason, and we are delighted to strengthen the roster with a player of his caliber."

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Oliveria began his professional career with Flamengo in 2012. After several seasons with the Brazilian giants, he became a regular contributor while on loan to Estoril in Portugal's top division. In 2017, Oliveira signed an extended contract with Sporting CP before joining fellow Primeira Liga club Vitória SC and Brazilian club Coritiba for separate loan spells. Following stints with Portuguese sides Mafra and Farense, Oliveira made the move to Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

Olivera also played for Brazil's U-20 national team in his youth. He is the oldest son of former Brazilian forward Bebeto, who helped lead the country's national team to a Copa América title in 1989 and a World Cup title in 1994.

"I would like to say to all the Rowdies fans that I'm very happy to be part of this great club," said Oliveira. "I can't wait to wear this jersey, and I'm sure that together we will achieve our goals and do great things this season. I look forward to seeing all the fans soon at Al Lang Stadium."

The Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium for their 2026 Home Opener this Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. against last year's USL Championship Final winners, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets for the match can be purchased.







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