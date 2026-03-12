Five Can't-Miss Rowdies Home Matches in 2026

Following a wholesale roster rebuild in the offseason, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are ready for a fresh start and more memorable moments under the lights at Al Lang Stadium in 2026. The club's ambitious offseason moves have set high expectations as the Rowdies aim to return to the playoffs and add some trophies to the mantle. With the Home Opener right around the corner, here are five notable home matchups that you'll definitely want to circle on your calendar.

March 21 - vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Home Opener

The Rowdies open this year's slate of home fixtures with a can't-miss showdown against last year's USL Championship Final winners, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. A handful of Tampa Bay's offseason recruits have suited up for Pittsburgh in the past, including forward Russell Cicerone and goalkeeper Jahmali Waite. You can't win the league in just your second outing of the season, but matching up with the defending champions will be a terrific early test for the revamped Rowdies roster.

April 25 - vs Sarasota Paradise, Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 1

After narrowly missing out on advancing to the knockout phase in their first run at the Prinx Tires USL Cup last season, the Rowdies are eager to take care of business in the group stage this time around and get their shot at being crowned champions of the USL's intraleague competition. Their quest for the cup starts with a battle against Sarasota Paradise, who are making the move up to USL League One after debuting in USL League Two three years ago. Some say the best rivalries develop based on proximity. That bodes well for the Rowdies and Paradise. Assuming traffic is in your favor, you could drive from Sarasota's home stadium to Al Lang in just under an hour.

July 4 - vs Lexington SC

Fireworks and Rowdies soccer on the Fourth of July weekend is a time-honored tradition in Tampa Bay. The Rowdies have regularly hosted home matches and postmatch fireworks around the holiday weekend throughout the club's history, and the tradition returns this year after several consecutive seasons of the Rowdies being on the road in early July. This year's Independence Day match is sure to have plenty of fireworks on the field as the Rowdies are set to host Lexington SC. The only team that arguably made a bigger splash than the Rowdies with their offseason acquisitions is Lexington. Both sides entered the season as favorites to be in contention to win it all.

September 5 - vs Brooklyn FC

It's been a minute since the Rowdies have had the chance to square off with an opponent from New York. New York Red Bulls II exited the USL Championship at the end of 2022, but those matchups never quite had the cache as the historic rivalry matchups between the Rowdies and the Cosmos from back in the day. Time will tell what kind of rivalry, if any, develops between the Rowdies and Brooklyn FC, but the prospect is certainly intriguing.

October 24 - vs Sporting JAX

Fans will have to wait until the regular season finale to see the Sunshine State's newest USL Championship club make their way to Al Lang Stadium. Sporting JAX's entry onto the scene creates another in-state foe for the Rowdies to stack up against. However, unlike Sarasota and FC Naples, Sporting JAX will be one of the Rowdies direct competitors in the USL Championship, along with Miami FC. There's always little extra buzz in the stands when another Florida club comes to town. You can always count on the supporters from Ralph's Mob and Skyway Casuals to bring their best and represent Tampa Bay.







