Marqes Muir Loaned to Greenville Triumph SC

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Center-back Marqes Muir has been loaned to USL League One's Greenville Triumph SC.

The move will allow the 23-year-old to see increased playing time and bolster a Greenville backline that conceded 43 goals in 30 matches a season ago.

The Triumph hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in its 2026 season opener Saturday, March 14.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.