Marqes Muir Loaned to Greenville Triumph SC
Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Center-back Marqes Muir has been loaned to USL League One's Greenville Triumph SC.
The move will allow the 23-year-old to see increased playing time and bolster a Greenville backline that conceded 43 goals in 30 matches a season ago.
The Triumph hosts Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in its 2026 season opener Saturday, March 14.
