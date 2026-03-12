Match Preview: LDN vs PITT

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club will host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC this Saturday, March 14, at Segra Field in the club's 2026 USL Championship home opener.

The Matchup

The Red-and-White return to Segra Field to kick off the 2026 campaign in front of the home supporters after last weekend's scheduled opener was postponed due to weather. Loudoun United enters the match eager to begin the season on a positive note against the defending 2025 USL Championship champions, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The Riverhounds enter the matchup as one of the league's most organized and consistent sides under head coach Rob Vincent. After capturing the USL Championship title in 2025, Pittsburgh arrives in Leesburg with championship experience and a disciplined style of play that has made them one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the challenge, Loudoun United heads into the match confident following a productive preseason that saw several young players gain valuable minutes and continue their development within the club's professional pathway. The squad showed positive signs throughout preseason play, particularly in its pressing, buildup play, and overall team cohesion.

For Loudoun United, the match represents not only the start of the 2026 season but also the first opportunity for the team to showcase its progress in front of the home fans at Segra Field.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the excitement of opening the season at home:

"We're really excited to get in front of our home fans. We've had a couple of events recently where the staff and players got to meet supporters at the kit launch and during an open training session, which was great. You could feel their passion for the club, and we're looking forward to seeing them again on Saturday."

"We go into every game wanting to win it, whether it's home or away. What's important for us is making sure our processes are right, our structure, our organization, and our preparation. If we can deliver our best performance on the day, that gives us the best opportunity to get the three points."

Notes

Loudoun United will play it's first competitive match of the 2026 USL Championship season after last week's scheduled opener was postponed due to weather.

Saturday's match marks the club's home opener at Segra Field.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC enter the match as the reigning 2025 USL Championship champions.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Tickets for Saturday's match at Segra Field can be purchased HERE.

Saturday's USL Championship match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ and DC News Now.







