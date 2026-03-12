Loudoun United FC Announce Pro Development Camp from March 30-April 2, 2026

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce the launch of the Loudoun United FC Pro Development Camp, a high-level training experience designed for ambitious youth players looking to challenge themselves in a professional environment. The camp will take place March 30-April 2, 2026, at RavenTek Park.

The Loudoun United FC Pro Development Camp is designed for high-performing players ages U11-U19 who are committed to developing their technical ability, decision-making, and understanding of the game within a demanding and competitive setting. The program provides participants with direct exposure to the standards, expectations, and training methodology used within the Loudoun United professional pathway.

Open to players from any club or organization, the camp offers a unique opportunity for participants to train in a professional environment while learning from coaches actively involved in the professional and academy levels of the game.

Training sessions will run two hours per day and will be held by members of the Loudoun United FC professional and academy coaching staff, along with coaches from DC Power, giving players firsthand insight into the club's development philosophy and professional standards.

Participation in this camp is limited and requires players to submit an application. Applications will be reviewed to ensure the training environment maintains a high-performance level suitable for advanced players.

Coaching Staff

Alen Marcina - Sporting Director - Loudoun United FC

Anthony Limbrick - Head Coach - Loudoun United FC

Dario Pot - Assistant Coach - Loudoun United FC

Jack Stefanowski - Goalkeeper Coach - Loudoun United FC

Matthew Mountford - Head Coach - Loudoun United FC USL Two

Christian Cziommer - Head Coach - Loudoun United FC USL W

Kristin Thompson - Assistant Coach - Loudoun United FC USL W

Omid Namazi - Head Coach - DC Power

Haris Memisevic - Technical Director, Boys - Loudoun United FC

Drew Skundrich - Performance Coach - Loudoun United FC

Registration Link

Players interested in participating can apply here: https://playmetrics.com/signup?clubToken=TG9naW4tQ2x1Yi52MS00ODItMTc3ODM2NDk1M3xNcDhmKzRjb0VwRTJESFdQQTVTQnlmZWFVSGhrblVST1FoNWs2c0VZRW9nPQ==&program_id=90704







