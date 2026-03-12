A Historic Home Opener: Detroit City FC Kicks off 2026 Season against Newcomer Brooklyn FC

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit, Mich. - Detroit City FC (0-0-0) opens the 2026 USL Championship season Saturday when the club hosts expansion side Brooklyn FC (1-0-0) at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT, and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+ and TUDN.

This marks a historic occasion for Le Rouge, as it is the first time DCFC will open the USL Championship season at home since joining the league. After a Week 1 bye, Detroit City is eager to begin its campaign in front of the passionate supporters at Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit City enters 2026 with a roster that blends continuity and fresh talent. The squad features a returning core from last year's playoff team, alongside several new additions with experience from top-flight leagues and international competition.

Longtime standouts Maxi Rodriguez (143 career appearances) and Devon Amoo-Mensah (124) return to anchor Le Rouge. Rodriguez, entering his fifth season with the club after playing the 2025 season with Rhode Island FC, sits just eight goals away from dethroning the club's all-time goal leader and is within striking distance of moving into second place on the all-time assists list with 13 career assists.

New signings include Nigerian international forward Chisom Egbuchulam, who brings extensive experience from top-flight leagues, and Michigan native Alex Dalou, who appeared in the 2025 USL Championship Final with FC Tulsa. Defender Aedan Stanley joins from Indy Eleven with 140 career USL Championship matches under his belt at just 26 years old.

DCFC currently has five "Centurions" on the roster- players with 100 or more appearances for the club: Connor Rutz (161), Michael Bryant (143), Rodriguez (142), Amoo-Mensah (124), and Rhys Williams (125). Forward Ben Morris, who sits at 89 career appearances, is the most likely candidate to join that exclusive group in 2026, though he is currently recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return by midseason.

March 14 Injury Report:

Michael Bryant - Lower Body (Out)

Ben Morris - Knee (Out)

Aedan Stanley - Knee (Out)

Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn FC makes its USL Championship debut as an expansion side in 2026, having already secured a memorable first victory. In their inaugural match last Saturday at Maimonides Park, Brooklyn defeated Indy Eleven 1-0 on a 26th-minute penalty kick converted by forward Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich made several crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet and secure the historic win.

Brooklyn's roster features former NYCFC academy products Eric McNamara and Shaan Hundal, along with midfielder Peter Mangione, who won the penalty that led to Obregón's match-winning goal against Indy. The club, founded in 2023, expanded into the USL Championship after successful seasons with its Super League women's side.

Brooklyn currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with three points from one match, while Detroit City is sixth with zero points after its opening-week bye.

Brooklyn FC Current Form: 1-0-0

Leading Scorer: Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (1 goal)

Top Playmaker: Peter Mangione (1 assist via penalty won)

Matchup History

This match marks the first competitive meeting between Detroit City FC and Brooklyn FC. The return fixture is scheduled for Sept. 30, 2026, at Maimonides Park on Coney Island.

DCFC enters the 2026 season with a 2-1-1 record in USL Championship season openers, dropping only the first-ever match of the UCL Championship era. Head Coach Danny Dichio, who signed a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, has led the club to two consecutive playoff appearances.

Looking Ahead

Following the March 14 season opener, Detroit City will travel to face Indy Eleven on March 21 before returning to Keyworth Stadium on March 28 to host Charleston Battery. Meanwhile, Brooklyn FC returns home to Maimonides Park on March 21 to face tristate rival Hartford Athletic.

Tickets for this weekend's match are still available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







