DCFC Signs Forward Preston Tabort Etaka for the 2026 Season

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Forward Preston Tabort Etaka with Hartford Athletic

DETROIT - Detroit City FC announced today that Cameroonian forward Preston Tabort Etaka has signed with the club on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2027 season. Tabort Etaka will wear No. 18 for Le Rouge. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Tabort Etaka, 27, joins Detroit from USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, where he was featured as a dynamic, pacey attacker. The Bamenda-born forward brings extensive experience in the USL Championship, having previously played for Las Vegas Lights FC, New Mexico United, San Antonio FC and Hartford Athletic across five seasons in the league.

Tabort Etaka's most prolific USL Championship campaign came in 2019 with Las Vegas Lights FC, when he recorded eight goals and four assists in 31 league appearances and added 34 key passes over 2,249 minutes played. In 2023, he returned to Las Vegas and later moved to Birmingham, contributing goals, assists and vertical threat in the final third for both clubs.

Before arriving in the United States, Tabort Etaka played in Europe with Albanian first-division side KS Kastrioti and Czech club MFK Vyškov, building a reputation as a direct forward capable of stretching defenses. Internationally, he represented Cameroon at the under-20 level, making three appearances at the 2017 African U-20 Cup of Nations.

A versatile attacker who can operate across the front line, Tabort Etaka adds speed, one-on-one ability and pressing energy to Detroit City's attacking group for the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

