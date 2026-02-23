Sacramento Republic FC Names Veteran Soccer Executive Tim Holt Next President & General Manager

Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced the appointment of Tim Holt as the club's new President & General Manager, bringing to the organization an accomplished executive with leadership experience at both the league and club levels.

As President & General Manager of Republic FC, Holt will oversee the club's business and strategic growth initiatives, working closely with ownership and club leadership to advance long-term objectives both on and off the pitch. He will also manage the club's sporting department to support roster development and the ongoing pursuit of silverware.

"Republic FC is one of the special clubs in American soccer and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help steward the club into its next era. Over a decade ago, Sacramento joined the USL during my tenure as league president, and it's a full-circle moment to see how the original promise of a club has evolved into a remarkable organization with passionate supporters, consistently competing at the top of the table, and a dedicated staff who serve this community," said incoming President & General Manager Tim Holt. "I'd like to thank Managing Partner Kevin Nagle and Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango and the full board of directors for their confidence as the club begins its next chapter with a Downtown home and many more opportunities to come."

Holt previously served as President of the United Soccer League (USL), where he helped guide the league through a significant period of growth and expansion, strengthening its national footprint and competitive structure - including Sacramento Republic FC's entry into the league.

"Tim brings proven leadership, integrity, and a deep understanding of what it takes to build a successful club in this league," saidKevin Nagle, Managing Partner of Sacramento Republic FC. "He has seen the USL from the league office and from the club side, and that perspective is invaluable. We believe Tim is the right leader to help guide Republic FC into its next chapter and continue building something our community can be proud of."

"Sacramento Republic FC is entering an exciting new era with fresh leadership and continued momentum," said Wilton Rancheria Chairman Jesus Tarango. "Tim understands how to honor a club's identity while building for the future. His experience and leadership will help ensure we continue growing in a way that reflects our values and strengthens our connection to the region."

After leading USL, Holt joined Orlando City SC during its inaugural 2015 Major League Soccer (MLS) season as Vice President of Development. In Orlando, Tim's work included the expansion of the club with the creation and launch of two new professional soccer franchises, Orlando Pride of the NWSL & Orlando City B of the USL.

He later became Managing Director of San Antonio FC, where he led all business and sporting operations and helped elevate the club into one of the league's benchmark franchises. During his tenure, the club won the prestigious Double - The Players' Shield for most points and the League Title - as well as cultivated young talent development through an academy system, signed emerging players including three Young Player of the Year finalists, and brought in top-flight talent through transfers and loans accessing leagues across the Americas and Europe.

