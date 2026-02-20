Republic FC Signs MLS All-Star and Canadian National Team Veteran Mark-Anthony Kaye

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC announced that the club has signed Canadian international and MLS All-Star midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye. He will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"When a player with Mark-Anthony's experience and quality decides that this is where he wants to be, it validates everything we're building," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He's a proven winner, a leader in the locker room, and a competitor who sets the tone every time he steps on the pitch. He elevates those around him and is going to make our entire squad strong as we begin our pursuit of Championship silverware."

Collins continued, "Our ownership has made it clear that the expectation here is to compete for trophies every season. Their willingness to invest in top talent reflects that ambition, and this signing is another example of that commitment in action."

"It's clear that this club has its sights set on reaching a new level and I'm excited to be a part of that," said Kaye. "I want to use my experience and my talent to help the team win, but at the end of the year we want to be able to count the number of trophies we've put in the cabinet. The USL is a competitive league, and I'm here to win."

Kaye joins the Indomitable Club after a lone season with San Jose Earthquakes. He was acquired by the Bay Area club ahead of the 2025 campaign in a trade with New England Revolution including two other players for $500,000 in general allocation money. Last year, he featured in 30 of 37 matches for San Jose - and started one-third of the matches where he was part of the team sheet.

The 31-year-old standout has established himself as one of the most-consistent two-way midfielders in American soccer. After spending the early years of his career in USL, winning the league championship with Louisville City in 2016, Kaye was named to Los Angeles FC's inaugural 2018 roster. As a member of the Black & Gold, Kaye emerged as a starter and in 2019 was a central figure in a historic campaign that saw LAFC capture the Supporters' Shield with a then-league record 72 points. In 31 league appearances, he scored four goals and added eight assists to earn a selection to the MLS All-Star Team. Kaye continued to be a regular contributor in 2020 as LAFC advanced to the Concacaf Champions League Final. Across four seasons in Los Angeles, he made 89 appearances with nine goals and 17 assists across all competitions, including three consecutive playoff appearances.

He continued his career with stints at Colorado Rapids, Toronto FC, and New England Revolution, where he continued to serve as a leader and consistent contributor. Across his entire MLS career, Kaye has made 201 appearances in league and postseason play with 16 goals and 26 assists, as well as a stellar 85% passing accuracy.

On the international stage, Kaye earned his position in a rising Canadian side. Since his debut in 2017, Canada has climbed the FIFA rankings from 93 up to 26th in the world. During that time, Mark logged 40 senior caps - including 5 goal contributions during qualification to help Canada reach its second ever World Cup berth. In addition to World Cup play, he has represented Canada in the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, and various international friendlies.

Fans' first opportunity to see Kaye in Old Glory Red is Saturday, February 21 when the Indomitable Club returns to Heart Health Park in preseason action. Republic FC will host San Jose Earthquakes II in a preseason friendly, followed by a special opportunity for fans to meet the 2026 team. All attendees will receive a limited-edition posted and can take photos, get autographs, and interact with all their favorite players. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. Two weeks later, Republic FC will kick off its 13th season and quest for silverware. The Quails will host FC Tulsa in a showdown of last year's top two Western Conference clubs on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.







