San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Curt Calov on Loan from Minnesota United 2
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired midfielder Curt Calov on loan from MLS Next Pro side Minnesota United 2, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Calov spent his first professional season with Minnesota United FC 2 in 2025, where he scored one goal and provided seven assists in 21 matches. The 22-year-old made his debut start with the MLS first team during the Loons' 2025 U.S. Open Cup run, a 1-0 victory over Louisville City FC on May 7.
Hailing from Morristown, New Jersey, Calov played collegiately at Rutgers University from 2023-24, tallying eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances. He earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors after leading the team in goals his senior year. Prior to his time at Rutgers, the midfielder competed at Syracuse University from 2021-22, appearing in 41 matches while recording eight goals and eight assists. He played a pivotal role in the Orange's 2022 national championship run, scoring in regulation of the title match and converting his attempt in the decisive penalty shootout to help secure the championship.
San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2026 USL Championship season at home, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2026
- FC Tulsa Sign Two-Time Canadian Premier League Golden Glove Winner Triston Henry - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Transfers Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda Via Transfer from FC Tulsa - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Curt Calov on Loan from Minnesota United 2 - San Antonio FC
- Hounds Add First-Year Pro Mikoy to Back Line - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Versatile Defender So Nishikawa - Brooklyn FC
- Week in LSC Recap: Loans, Extensions, Preseason & Schedule Update - Lexington SC
- Republic FC Signs MLS All-Star and Canadian National Team Veteran Mark-Anthony Kaye - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Partners with Rhode Island Energy for Second-Annual Postgame Fireworks Series - Rhode Island FC
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes II - Sacramento Republic FC
- Detroit City FC Signs Nigerian International Chisom Egbuchulam for 2026 Season - Detroit City FC
- Game Date Changed for San Antonio FC International Friendly vs. Sv Darmstadt 98 - San Antonio FC
- John Berner Joins Battery's Goalkeeping Corps - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Curt Calov on Loan from Minnesota United 2
- Game Date Changed for San Antonio FC International Friendly vs. Sv Darmstadt 98
- San Antonio FC Defeats UIW 3-1 in Preseason Friendly
- San Antonio FC Signs Defender-Midfielder Emil Cuello
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Promotional Night Schedule