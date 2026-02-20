San Antonio FC Acquires Midfielder Curt Calov on Loan from Minnesota United 2

Published on February 20, 2026

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired midfielder Curt Calov on loan from MLS Next Pro side Minnesota United 2, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Calov spent his first professional season with Minnesota United FC 2 in 2025, where he scored one goal and provided seven assists in 21 matches. The 22-year-old made his debut start with the MLS first team during the Loons' 2025 U.S. Open Cup run, a 1-0 victory over Louisville City FC on May 7.

Hailing from Morristown, New Jersey, Calov played collegiately at Rutgers University from 2023-24, tallying eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances. He earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors after leading the team in goals his senior year. Prior to his time at Rutgers, the midfielder competed at Syracuse University from 2021-22, appearing in 41 matches while recording eight goals and eight assists. He played a pivotal role in the Orange's 2022 national championship run, scoring in regulation of the title match and converting his attempt in the decisive penalty shootout to help secure the championship.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2026 USL Championship season at home, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.







