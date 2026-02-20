Detroit City FC Signs Nigerian International Chisom Egbuchulam for 2026 Season
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
Detroit City Football Club announced today that Nigerian forward Chisom Egbuchulam has signed with the club on a one-year deal with a club option for 2027. He spent the 2024-25 season with Al-Jandal of the Saudi Arabian First Division. Egbuchulam will wear No. 26 for Le Rouge. The deal is pending league and federation approval.
Egbuchulam, 33, joins Detroit after a career that has taken him across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with goal-scoring stints in Sweden, South Korea, China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The Enugu-born striker was a key figure for Enugu Rangers in his home country before earning a move to Swedish top-flight side BK Hacken in 2017, later featuring prominently for Falkenbergs FF, where he scored 14 league goals in the 2018 Superettan campaign. He went on to enjoy productive seasons with Suwon FC in K League 2 and Meizhou Hakka in China League One, including a 20-goal season in 2021 that helped Meizhou gain promotion to the Chinese Super League. Most recently, Egbuchulam played for Hatta Club in the UAE Pro League and Al-Jandal in Saudi Arabia.
On the international stage, Egbuchulam was called up to the Nigerian senior national team, serving as part of the Super Eagles squad during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying. A versatile attacker who can play as a central striker or from wide positions, he brings experience, movement and finishing quality to Detroit City's attack.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
