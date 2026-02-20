Brooklyn FC Signs Versatile Defender So Nishikawa
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed defender So Nishikawa, pending league and federation approval.
Nishikawa joins Brooklyn FC after a standout college career with San Diego State University and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he was named Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-Horizon League First Team honors. Before college, he was on the books at A-League powerhouse Melbourne Victory FC, making four appearances for the first team after debuting in 2020.
"So has taken a really strong development path and he's earned recognition at every level through consistency," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He stood out in a combine setting in Michigan and showed qualities we value in our game model. He's a competitor, he's composed defensively, and he's comfortable on the ball. We like his mindset and his versatility, and we're excited to bring him into our group."
A native of Atlanta, Nishikawa's college career began with two seasons at San Diego State before moving to Wisconsin-Green Bay to finish out his eligibility. Across three seasons with the Phoenix, he made 41 appearances, notching two goals and five assists.
During the summer of 2024, Nishikawa played for Seacoast United Phantoms in USL League Two, a top summer development league for college players, and he stood out at a recent combine attended by Brooklyn FC technical staff.
Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
