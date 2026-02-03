Brooklyn FC Signs Defender Vuk Latinovich

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed defender Vuk Latinovich, pending league and federation approval.

Latinovich, 28, is a center back who joins Brooklyn FC after playing for Orange County SC in 2025. New York City FC drafted him in the third round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and signed him in April 2021 after his college career at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He spent two seasons with New York City FC, then played abroad with FCI Levadia in Estonia, GS Ilioupolis in Greece, and Sandnes Ulf in Norway before returning to the U.S. In 2025 with Orange County SC, he made 25 USL Championship appearances and scored 2 goals, and he added three appearances in the USL Cup, one in the U.S. Open Cup, and two in the USL Championship playoffs.

A composed presence in the back line, Latinovich brings experience across MLS, USL Championship, and multiple European leagues. His range of professional experience adds depth and reliability to Brooklyn's defensive group as the club prepares for its inaugural season.

