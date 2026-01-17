Brooklyn FC Signs Arun Basuljevic, Jackson Lee, Stefan Stojanovic and Thomas Vancaeyezeele

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed midfielder Arun Basuljevic, goalkeeper Jackson Lee, forward Stefan Stojanovic, and defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele, pending league and federation approval.

Basuljevic, 30, is a New York native from the Bronx who most recently played for El Paso Locomotive during the 2023-2024 USL Championship seasons. He began his professional career in New York with New York Red Bulls II in 2017, making 27 appearances and scoring his first professional goal in a 2-1 win over the Rochester Rhinos. In 2018, he moved abroad, signing for Danish 1st Division side Fremad Amager and later Nyköpings BIS in Sweden, where he helped the club to a Svenska Cup upset of GIF Sundsvall. He returned to the USL Championship in 2019 with Fresno FC and went on to play for Oklahoma City Energy FC, Monterey Bay FC, and El Paso Locomotive.

Lee, 24, joins Brooklyn from Rhode Island FC. A native of Perth, Australia, he signed with Rhode Island in December 2023 and was selected in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Los Angeles FC, which retained his MLS rights. He made 20 USL Championship appearances across the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Rhode Island FC. Before turning professional, Lee played collegiately at George Mason University, appearing in 24 matches with 97 saves over two seasons, then transferred to West Virginia University, where he earned Sun Belt Commissioner's Honor Roll. As a senior, he set the school record for most goalkeeper wins in a season with 17.

Stojanovic, 24, comes to Brooklyn from Las Vegas Lights FC. The Chicago native played in USL League Two with Chicago FC United before signing his first professional contract with Philadelphia Union II in 2022. He broke out in 2023, scoring 10 goals in 29 league appearances for Union II. Stojanovic then joined FC Tulsa, where he made 46 appearances across all competitions and recorded five goals and three assists, before Las Vegas acquired him on a permanent transfer in June 2025. He went on to make 17 appearances and score two goals for the Lights in 2025. Internationally, he has made 11 appearances with four goals across the U16, U18, and U20 U.S. Youth National Teams.

Vancaeyezeele, 31, a French defender from Arras, France, joins Brooklyn from the Tampa Bay Rowdies. A USL Championship veteran, he began his professional career in 2018 with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he scored 7 goals, appeared in 88 matches, totaled 7,741 minutes and was named to the all-league first team in 2020. Following his time with Pittsburgh, Vancaeyezeele stayed in the USL Championship ecosystem, signing with San Diego Loyal for the 2021 season before deciding to move to fellow USL Championship club, Birmingham Legion. The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their acquisition of Vancaeyezeele for the 2022 season; he was released the following year. In 2023, he joined Hartford Athletic before returning to Tampa in 2025. Vancaeyezeele has represented French Guiana in 14 total games, with his first call-up coming in 2019 for the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League B matches, where he made the all-league second team. Most recently, he acted as team captain in the 2024 campaign in league A for the Gold Cup qualifying in 2024.

Brooklyn FC men's full-season tickets are available now via SeatGeek, along with the club's single-game, 5+ Game Flex Pack, and 10+ Ticket Voucher Pack options. Fans can also purchase group tickets and suites for matches at Maimonides Park.

Additional men's team signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.