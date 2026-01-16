New Mexico United Announces 2026 Theme Night Schedule

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United has officially announced its 2026 Theme Night lineup, giving fans 15 special matchdays to look forward to throughout the season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Each night is designed to bring La Familia together and celebrate the culture, community, and passion that define United soccer.

The season kicks off with the Home Opener on Saturday, March 28, when New Mexico United hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Rio Grande Credit Union Field, setting the stage for another electric year in Albuquerque. Fans can then enjoy one of the most popular annual traditions, Pups on the Pitch, on Saturday, April 25, when four-legged supporters are welcomed to the stadium.

May features a packed slate of themed celebrations, beginning with Star Wars Night on Wednesday, May 6, followed by Country Night on Saturday, May 9. The club will then honor the state's rich soccer legacy on New Mexico Soccer History Night on Wednesday, May 20, before closing out the month with School's Out Night on Saturday, May 23, celebrating the start of summer.

June and July bring powerful and meaningful moments, highlighted by Pride on the Pitch on Saturday, June 6, Juneteenth on Saturday, June 13, and Independence Day on Saturday, July 4. These nights emphasize unity, diversity, and the shared pride that defines New Mexico United and its supporters.

As the summer continues, fans can look forward to Girls in the Game on Saturday, August 1, followed by Indigenous Peoples Night on Saturday, August 15, honoring the women and Indigenous communities that play a vital role in New Mexico's culture and history.

The fall schedule features Soccer Salutes Service on Friday, September 11, Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, September 26, and the return of the fan-favorite Meow Wolf Night on Saturday, October 3.

The regular season's theme nights conclude with Blackout Night on Saturday, October 10, as the stands and the squad go dark for the final regular-season home match.







