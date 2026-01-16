Miami FC Signs Midfielder Joel Soñora

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Joel Soñora for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Soñora joins Miami FC following his 2025 season with CA Colón in Argentina's Primera Nacional. Soñora spent the majority of his career playing in Argentina including playing for CS Independiente Rivadavia, CA Huracán, and CA Banfield.

Prior to playing in Argentina, Soñora played in Germany with VfB Stuttgart for three seasons. In the 2016/17 season, Soñora helped VfB Stuttgart win the German Second Tier Championship.

"I'm happy about the opportunity," Soñora said on joining the team. "I am very excited about this challenge, and I hope we have a great year and can achieve all our goals as a team."

On the international side, Soñora, born in Dallas, represented the US Men's U20 national team. Soñora had eight appearances across international friendlies and the U20 World Cup.

