Miami FC Signs Colombian Forward Arney Rocha

Published on January 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Arney Rocha for the 2026 USL Championship season.

The Colombian forward joins Miami FC following his four-year campaign with Real Cundinamarca. The 22-year-old had 121 appearances across all competitions including in the Categoría Primera B, Copa Colombia, and being an integral member of the club's playoff run. Rocha scored 29 goals and assisted five in his time with Real Cundinamarca.

"I am very happy with all the wonderful things that are happening," said Rocha on joining Miami FC. "I am excited and have a strong desire to win."

Rocha played for the Real Cundinamarca U20s squad before being called up to their first team. In his youth career, Rocha also played for CD Estudiantil.

2026 Season Deposits are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com for more information. Vamos Miami!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.