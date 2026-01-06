Miami FC Signs Colombian Forward Arney Rocha
Published on January 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Arney Rocha for the 2026 USL Championship season.
The Colombian forward joins Miami FC following his four-year campaign with Real Cundinamarca. The 22-year-old had 121 appearances across all competitions including in the Categoría Primera B, Copa Colombia, and being an integral member of the club's playoff run. Rocha scored 29 goals and assisted five in his time with Real Cundinamarca.
"I am very happy with all the wonderful things that are happening," said Rocha on joining Miami FC. "I am excited and have a strong desire to win."
Rocha played for the Real Cundinamarca U20s squad before being called up to their first team. In his youth career, Rocha also played for CD Estudiantil.
