Lexington SC Signs Accomplished Young Forward Tarik Scott to Multi-Year Deal

Published on January 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club added to its forward group Tuesday with the signing of 20-year-old Tarik Scott to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

Scott arrives with eight MLS appearances for FC Dallas across all competitions between the 2024-25 seasons, after progressing through one of the league's most established development pipelines.

"When I saw the offer come in, I was ecstatic," said Scott. "I wanted to be a part of a new team that's fighting to cement themselves in a new league. I can't wait to get this year started and hopefully bring something home to Lexington."

A product of the FC Dallas academy since he was five, Scott signed a homegrown contract with the club in 2022 and debuted professionally with its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate side, North Texas SC.

After an injury sidelined him in 2023, Scott rebounded in 2024 with 10 goals and three assists to help North Texas capture the MLS NEXT Pro Cup alongside his brother and current Lexington SC teammate, Malik Henry-Scott.

Scott's standout 2024 campaign led to an MLS call-up, his first of two stints with FC Dallas' senior team. He appeared four times for Dallas that season and four additional times in 2025.

After scoring five goals in 16 matches for North Texas in 2025, Scott joined Monterey Bay FC on loan. He recorded one goal and two assists in nine USL Championship appearances.

Highly regarded from a young age, Scott's resume includes winning the 2018 Dallas Cup and 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup, as well as U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot honors in 2019. He was also selected for the 2022 Bayern World Squad, an elite international program run by FC Bayern Munich for young players to develop their skills.

At the international level, Scott earned a call-up to the Jamaican U-20 Youth National Team for a 2024 training camp in Trinidad and Tobago.

Scott joins Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott and Milo Yosef as forwards under contract in 2026 for Lexington.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







