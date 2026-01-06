Sporting JAX Goes Across the Pond to Add Three USL Championship Signings

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the addition of three players to its inaugural USL Championship roster, signing midfielder Jordan Rossiter, winger/attacking midfielder Kieran Sadlier and midfielder Rafferty Pedder-each with experience in English Premier League academy systems.

These signings, pending league and federation approval, bring Sporting JAX's roster to eight players as the club continues to build toward its inaugural season. Head Coach Liam Fox said the group reflects the vision the club is shaping ahead of its debut campaign.

"This next group brings a wave of excitement," Fox said. "All three have spent time learning under top development systems in the United Kingdom, and we're excited to see them bring that experience into the USL Championship."

"When you look at the paths these players have taken, it's impressive," said Mark Warburton, Sporting JAX head of soccer. "It's now our job to use that development and experience to help us produce results in Jacksonville."

Rossiter, 28, joins Sporting JAX after a career spent across the United Kingdom. He signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC in 2013 and developed within the club's academy before moving to Rangers in 2016. Rossiter later featured for Fleetwood Town, Bristol Rovers and Waterford FC. He crosses the pond to make his American debut with Sporting JAX during the 2026 season.

"The opportunity that Sporting JAX presents excites me," Rossiter said. "This is a unique project to be part of, and with figures like Mark Warburton involved, I'm looking forward to lacing up for the club this season."

Sadlier, 31, arrives in Jacksonville with more than a decade of professional experience. A West Ham United youth product, he has competed for clubs including Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers. Known for his creativity and attacking presence, Sadlier adds versatility to the Sporting JAX midfield and front line.

"This will definitely be a change of scenery for me," Sadlier said. "Playing in the United States will be different, but I'm excited to be part of something new and to help grow soccer in the Jacksonville community."

Pedder, 23, rounds out the trio after developing within Tottenham Hotspur's U18 and U23 programs. He has also featured for Queens Park Rangers U21 and Oxford City, before moving to the United States to join MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance in 2025. A dynamic midfielder, Pedder brings energy and upside as Sporting JAX prepares for its inaugural USL Championship season.

"This opportunity is shaping up to be fun," Pedder said. "The league and the club create something that really draws both players and fans in."

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional player signings in the coming weeks as preparations continue for the club's inaugural USL Championship season. Fans can secure their place for the historic first season with a $25 season ticket deposit at www.sportingjax.com.







