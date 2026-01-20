Sporting JAX Builds Core with Four Midfield Signings

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the addition of four midfielders to its inaugural USL Championship roster, signing Jacob Evans, Ezekiel Soto, Piero Elias and Wan Kuzain, pending league and federation approval.

The foursome adds a blend of professional experience, youth and creativity to the center of the pitch as Sporting JAX continues preparations for its inaugural season. The club will open its home schedule with a preseason match against Charleston Battery at Hodges Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m., followed by its inaugural home opener against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

"Jacob, Ezekiel, Piero and Wan each bring something different to our midfield group," said Head Coach Liam Fox. "Collectively, they give us intelligence on the ball, range in possession and an ability to control matches. This group forms an important part of the foundation we're building as we move toward our first season."

Hailing from Chester, England, Evans arrives in Jacksonville with a strong resume of professional and collegiate experience. The midfielder has logged more than 6,500 minutes at the professional level with MLS NEXT Pro teams, bringing a composed, methodical presence to the pitch. Prior to turning professional, Evans competed collegiately at both UNC Wilmington and the University of St. Thomas, where he appeared in 72 matches, scoring 24 goals and adding 17 assists. His collegiate performances earned recognition from Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News during the 2021 season.

Soto adds a youthful attacking element to Sporting JAX's midfield. The 19-year-old spent time developing with Murrieta Soccer before continuing his pathway in Houston, where he played for both the academy and at the professional level. Soto went on to sign his first professional contract during the 2024-25 season and has been a consistent presence within the U.S. Youth National Team system, recording 14 appearances and five goals across various call-ups. His energy and upside make him an exciting long-term piece for the club.

A Queens, New York native, Elias brings creativity and attacking instincts developed within one of the country's top professional academies. After starring at Forest Hills High School, Elias joined the NYCFC academy system, bypassing the collegiate route. He went on to spend two seasons with NYCFC II, where he played more than 5,600 minutes, recording 11 goals and 11 assists while starting 63 of 77 matches. His progression culminated in a first-team debut in July 2024, highlighting his steady rise through the professional ranks.

Kuzain joins Sporting JAX with valuable experience across multiple professional environments. Before signing his first professional contract, the midfielder spent three seasons on loan gaining experience before being signed ahead of the 2017-18 season. He later joined St. Louis' second team for the 2021-22 campaign, where he spent four seasons continuing his development. Across his career, Kuzain has tallied 24 goals and 16 assists, providing both scoring touch and versatility in midfield areas.

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional roster moves in the coming weeks as the club builds toward its inaugural USL Championship campaign.

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.