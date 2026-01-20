Sporting JAX Bolsters USL Championship Roster with Two International Additions

Sporting Club Jacksonville adds two international forwards to their roster ahead of their inaugural season in the USL Championship League pending league and federation approval. The signings include 26-year-old Canadian Adonijah Reid and 24-year-old English born Emil Jääskeläinen.

These two additions come as the Sporting JAX USL Championship team ramps up to kick off their inaugural season on March 7 against Hartford Athletic at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. A preseason game will be held on February 21 against Charleston Battery at Hodges.

"Both Emil and Adonijah have an incredible amount of talent and grit," said Liam Fox, head coach of the Sporting JAX men's team. "They have a natural goal scoring ability that has been seen throughout their careers so far, and I think we will be able to help shape and mold that talent even further."

"It's a huge opportunity for everyone being signed," Reid stated. "You don't often get the chance to build something from the ground up and set the tone and culture for a team. I'm excited to show the league what we can do in our first season."

After graduating from ANB Futbol Academy, Reid went on to score 20 goals during his first season as a semi-pro with League1 Ontario at just 15-years-old, resulting in being awarded the league's Young Player of the Year award. In 2017, Reid was selected as one of Major League Soccer's Generation Adidas Canada stars ahead of the Super Draft and went on to acquire national experience with Canada's U-16, U-18, and U-20 squads.

"To be able to play at this high of a level in a city that has some incredible sports fans is a dream," said Jääskeläinen. "In this first season, I hope we can build off what the women's team has already done, and bring more love for the sport."

Jääskeläinen proved his scoring ability during his collegiate career with 66 goals and 154 points tallied, and multiple accolades acquired including four-time All-NEC selection, MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist, secured an invitation to the Adidas MLS College Showcase, and was the Big East Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. He was drafted seventh overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by St. Louis City SC, where he has played for their MLS Next Pro Team, and joined the first team on loan on April 5, 2025.

The Sporting JAX men's team continues to add dynamic players ahead of its inaugural season starting in March 2026. Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase by clicking the button below or by calling (904) 863-KICK.







