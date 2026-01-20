Indy Eleven Signs Defender Hesron Barry

Published on January 20, 2026

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed Jamaican defender Hesron Barry, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 26-year-old Barry played the last two seasons for New England Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro. In 2025, he started 24 of 26 matches, recording 23 fouls won, 14 clearances, six key passes, and five shots in 2,003 minutes. He made his First Team debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 vs. Chicago Fire FC on May 20.

The 6'1, 195-pound Barry started 12 of 13 matches for the Revolution II in 2024 with 21 clearances, eight fouls won, six key passes, and two shots in 1,005 minutes.

As a collegian, the Ocho Rios, Jamaica, native earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a senior at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2023 after leading the Phoenix to their first NCAA Tournament berth and Horizon League Tournament championship in 14 years. In the NCAA Tournament, Barry faced Western Michigan and current Indy Eleven forwards Charlie Sharp and Dylan Sing. Barry was a two-time Horizon League "Defensive Player of the Year" in his two seasons in Green Bay.

In 2021, Barry played at Cal State Bakersfield where he started eight of nine matches and recorded an assist in 667 minutes.

He began his collegiate career at Barton Community College in Kansas from 2019-21. He played 29 games there, leading BCC to a 13-3-1 record and Regional championship as a sophomore.

Barry is the 10th Jamaican to play for the Boys in Blue, joining Jermaine Johnson (2014), Don Smart (2014-16), Brian Brown (2015), Dane Richards (2015), Owayne Gordon (2016), Lovel Palmer (2016-17), Dane Kelly (2019), Peter-Lee Vassell (2021), Maalique Foster (2024-25), and Romario Williams (2024-25).

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/20/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (7): Hesron Barry, Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (6): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (5): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing, Kian Williams







