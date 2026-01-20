Xavier Zengue Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Season
Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Xavier Zengue is returning to Lexington Sporting Club's backline in 2026 for the second season of a multi-year deal.
The defender made 14 USL Championship appearances in his debut season for the Greens, along with three additional appearances in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
"I'm very excited to be back in Lexington for another year," said Zengue. "This place has been so welcoming to me, so I am looking forward to repaying the fans and the city with trophies this season."
Zengue scored once, a match-winner vs. New Mexico United June 14. He also bagged two assists, one in USL-C play and the other in Cup action.
The 24-year-old spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying 25 appearances and one goal. The Crew selected him 27th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after trading $50,000 in GAM to the Houston Dynamo for the pick.
Zengue joins Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir and Arturo Ordóñez as defenders signed to LSC's 2026 roster.
2026 USL Championship Roster
Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson
Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue
Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy
Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef
