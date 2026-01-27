Lexington SC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup
Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday Lexington Sporting Club will host Flower City Union in the First Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 19.
The U.S. Open Cup is the longest-running soccer competition in the United States, dating back to 1914. The historic tournament brings together clubs from the amateur ranks through the top tiers of American soccer, all competing for national silverware.
Flower City Union competes in the National Premier Soccer League and is based in Rochester, New York. The club currently sits atop Group C in the NPSL standings with an 8W-1L-1D record through 10 matches.
Lexington SC's entry into this year's competition marks its fourth consecutive appearance in the U.S. Open Cup, continuing a run dating back to the club's founding in 2023.
Kickoff between Lexington SC and Flower City Union is set for 7 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.
Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 27, 2026
- Battery's Open Cup First Round Match Set for March 18 against Badgers FC at Home - Charleston Battery
- New Mexico United to Host Cruizers FC in 2026 U.S. Open Cup First Round - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC to Host CD Faialense in First Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Rhode Island FC
- Phoenix Rising to Host San Ramon FC in First Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC to Face Laredo Heat SC on March 19 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC to Host ASC New Stars in U.S. Open Cup First Round - San Antonio FC
- Hounds Face Local Opponent in U.S. Open Cup - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington SC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup - Lexington SC
- Republic FC to Host El Farolito in First Round of U.S. Open Cup - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity to Host Local Club in U.S. Open Cup Opener - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven to Host Des Moines Menace in U.S. Open Cup - Indy Eleven
- Sporting JAX USL Championship Men's Team Makes Three New Roster Additions - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Lexington SC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup
- Cheat Sheet: Recapping the First Half of the LSC Women's Gainbridge Super League Season
- Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC, Lexington Sporting Club Continue Partnership in 2026
- Milo Yosef Returns to Lexington SC for 2026 USL Championship Season
- Xavier Zengue Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Season