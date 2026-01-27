Lexington SC to Host Flower City Union in First Round of 2026 U.S. Open Cup

January 27, 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. - U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday Lexington Sporting Club will host Flower City Union in the First Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 19.

The U.S. Open Cup is the longest-running soccer competition in the United States, dating back to 1914. The historic tournament brings together clubs from the amateur ranks through the top tiers of American soccer, all competing for national silverware.

Flower City Union competes in the National Premier Soccer League and is based in Rochester, New York. The club currently sits atop Group C in the NPSL standings with an 8W-1L-1D record through 10 matches.

Lexington SC's entry into this year's competition marks its fourth consecutive appearance in the U.S. Open Cup, continuing a run dating back to the club's founding in 2023.

Kickoff between Lexington SC and Flower City Union is set for 7 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.







