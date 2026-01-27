Monterey Bay FC to Add USL W League Team for 2026 Season.

SEASIDE, Calif. & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that Monterey Bay FC will add a USL W League team for the 2026 season.

The USL Championship side was founded in 2021, establishing a professional soccer club for the Monterey region to call its own. Monterey Bay FC sets out to represent the club on and off the pitch with respect and resilience and embody the wonder, beauty, magic, and diversity of Monterey Bay.

"Launching a USL W team is more than an expansion-it's a statement of who we are and where we are going," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer. "This new foundation will strengthen our commitment to the entire 831 community by developing new opportunities for female soccer players. It will bring us closer to our vision of one club-where men's and women's teams proudly represent Monterey Bay FC together, on and off the pitch."

Monterey Bay FC is visible in its community throughout the year, from school visits to soccer clinics and more activations throughout the year. The club incorporates the greater Monterey County area, helping engage with passionate fans, including in the heavily diverse population that make up the 831.

"Joining W League is a big step for Monterey Bay FC and one we're excited to see them take," said Joel Nash, USL SVP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties. "The club will be able to tap into the rich pre-professional talent in the region and continue its hard work to engage with fans across the region."

Monterey Bay FC will compete in the NorCal Division of W League's Western Conference. The official launch of the team crest and colors will be announced in the coming weeks.







