San Antonio FC to Host ASC New Stars in U.S. Open Cup First Round

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will host Houston Football Association side ASC New Stars in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. CT, the club announced today. Ticketing information for the match will be available at a later date.

The 32 winners from the first round will face off in a second-round matchup on March 31 or April 1.

The match will be streamed for free online via the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel.







