San Antonio FC to Host ASC New Stars in U.S. Open Cup First Round
Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will host Houston Football Association side ASC New Stars in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. CT, the club announced today. Ticketing information for the match will be available at a later date.
The 32 winners from the first round will face off in a second-round matchup on March 31 or April 1.
The match will be streamed for free online via the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel.
