San Antonio FC Falls to Houston Dynamo 2-0 in Preseason Friendly

Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HOUSTON (Feb. 4, 2026) - San Antonio FC fell to MLS side Houston Dynamo 2-0 in its second preseason tune-up of the year.

San Antonio created several chances in the first half, including a shot from Diogo Pacheco that pinged off the crossbar, but Houston ultimately scored first to carry the 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

The Dynamo doubled its lead in the second half to secure the preseason victory. In total, 20 San Antonio first-team players saw action alongside trialists and Ricos SAFC Pro Academy members.

Scoring Summary:

HOU: 1-0

HOU: 2-0

Next Up:

San Antonio FC will travel to Dallas to take on FC Tulsa in its next preseason friendly, Saturday, Feb. 14. The 2026 regular season presented by Toyota will open against Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

First Half Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Rece Buckmaster, Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor, Trialist, Mikey Maldonado, Lucio Berron, Cristian Parano, Jorge Hernandez, Diogo Pacheco, Alex Greive

Second Half Starting XI: Richard Sanchez (Joey Batrouni), Rece Buckmaster (Akeem Ward), Alex Crognale (Tiago Saurez), Mitchell Taintor (Alexis Souahy), Trialist (Angel Mercado), Mikey Maldonado (Trialist), Lucio Berron (Trialist), Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez (Dmitrii Erofeev), Christian Sorto, Santiago Patiño







