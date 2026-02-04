Hounds Add Duquesne to Preseason Slate
Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC has added an additional match to its 2026 preseason schedule, as the team will play host to Duquesne University at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Highmark Stadium.
The match brings the Hounds' schedule to seven total preseason matches, a slate that began with Monday's 2-0 win over the Richmond Kickers. It will be the second straight year the Hounds and Dukes have met in the exhibition season, and it adds to the team's already announced matchups with area Division I college programs West Virginia University (Feb. 27) and at the University of Pittsburgh (Feb. 28).
All home preseason matches are free and open to the public. In the event of wintry weather, home preseason contests could be moved to the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis.
To see the team's full preseason schedule, visit riverhounds.com.
