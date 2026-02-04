LouCity Announces 2026 Theme Nights as Single Game Tickets Go on Sale

Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Single game tickets are now on sale for Louisville City FC's 2026 home matches - each of them complementing high-level pro soccer with fan-friendly entertainment and activations.

That starts with the home opener at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, versus Miami FC. Arrive early for Lynn Family Stadium's pregame happy hour as gates open at 2:30 p.m., when the first 2,000 fans can pick up a LouCity roller banner giveaway upon entry and hear live music from Bourbon Revival Band. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats before kickoff as Zambelli Fireworks welcome players to the field.

Those are the first of many 2026 promotions on a calendar that includes favorites such as Fill the Fam, Pups at the Pitch and Noche Latina. Other highlights include LouCity's first game coinciding with Thunder Over Louisville's air and fireworks shows, as well as a July 4 night match.

Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff for happy hour this season unless otherwise noted. The Fan Zone at Lynn Family Stadium's north end will continue to offer an array of inflatables, soccer on the mini pitch, sponsor activations and other family friendly activities.

Tickets are on sale now at LouCity.com, through the SeatGeek app or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. Fans can also visit LouCity.com/games for the latest list of promotions throughout the season.

2026 Theme Nights and Promotions

March 14 vs. Miami FC (4 p.m.) - Home Opener

The first 2,000 fans can get in on a roller banner giveaway. Check out a live pregame concert by Bourbon Revival Band before Zambelli Fireworks welcome players to the field. Complimentary schedule posters and magnets will also be available for pickup in the Lynn Family Stadium team store.

March 18 vs. Southern Indiana FC (7 p.m.) - U.S. Open Cup

LouCity starts its run in U.S. Soccer's annual knockout national championship tournament versus local competition. All tickets will be general admission costing just $10.

March 21 vs. Rhode Island FC (4 p.m.) - Youth Sports Day

Bring the whole squad! Groups of 10 or more can get special rates on tickets and see their team photo on the video board. Visit LouCity.com/grouptickets to book today.

April 4 vs. Charleston Battery (4 p.m.) - Salute to Service

Active military, veterans and first responders will receive discounted tickets on a game day featuring recognitions of those who commit their lives to our safety and freedoms.

April 18 vs. SC Jacksonville (5 p.m.) - Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium

See pro soccer, the air show and fireworks display with just one ticket, presented by Kroger! Gates open at noon, and admission includes re-entry throughout the day's festivities. Visit LouCity.com/thunder for tickets and more information.

April 25 vs. Fort Wayne FC (7 p.m.) - Teacher Appreciation Night

As the school year winds down, we'll recognize the influential educators in our lives. Stay tuned for more information on discounted tickets for teachers.

May 9 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7 p.m.) - Pups at the Pitch

We'll welcome back our furry friends with proceeds going to the Kentucky Humane Society. Those attending with their dogs can visit the Fan Zone for photo ops and pup cups.

May 30 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (7 p.m.) - Norton Children's Kids Night

It's our annual evening for the kiddos - especially those living life to the fullest despite some obstacles in their way.

June 13 vs. Brooklyn FC (8 p.m.) - Pride Night

Football is for all! This night will feature various recognitions of our LGBTQIA+ community.

July 4 vs. Hartford Athletic (8 p.m.) - Independence Day Fireworks

Celebrate July 4 at Lynn Family Stadium with a fireworks show to follow the final whistle of this primetime holiday weekend game!

July 11 vs. Lexington SC (8 p.m.) - Republic Bank Presents the Commonwealth Cup

Be there for the latest edition of Louisville vs. Lexington as Republic Bank presents the Commonwealth Cup. The winning side from the season series will raise a trophy after the game!

July 29 vs. Birmingham Legion FC (7:30 p.m.) - Fellowship Night

Congregations are encouraged to make it a night at Lynn Family Stadium. Groups of 10 or more can get special rates on tickets and will be recognized on the video board. Visit LouCity.com/grouptickets to book today.

August 8 vs. San Antonio FC (8 p.m.) - Fill the Fam

Sell it out! This popular fixture on the calendar, presented by Kroger, returns for a high-level East vs. West showdown complete with a pregame T-shirt giveaway and postgame fireworks.

August 29 vs. Detroit City FC (8 p.m.) - Keep Louisville Weird Night

Buy and support local! In partnership with the Louisville Independent Business Alliance, check out a village of tables and booths for business that make our community unique.

September 12 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC (7 p.m.) - Nonprofit Night

Join us to elevate local nonprofits, the organizations that drive positive change in our communities. Nonprofit organizations can email tickets@loucity.com for more information on participating.

September 19 vs. Loudoun United FC (7 p.m.) - Noche Latina

Back for another year, this celebration of our Latin American and Hispanic communities, presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust, is only getting bigger! Look for authentic entertainment and cuisine as Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway.

October 17 vs. Indy Eleven (7 p.m.) - Pink Night

Fans are encouraged to accent their game day fits with a touch of pink. In partnership with UofL Health, we will raise breast cancer awareness and recognize members of the community impacted by the disease.

October 24 vs. Detroit City FC (7 p.m.) - Silent Disco Night

We're partnering with Louisville Silent Disco for a massive postgame party. Silent disco is free to all ticket holders with more than 1,000 headsets available.







