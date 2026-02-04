DCFC Re-Signs Midfielder Bilal Obeid to USL Academy Contract for 2026 Season

Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC announced today the re-signing of midfielder Bilal Obeid (Legacy No. 228) to a USL Academy contract for the 2026 season. Obeid will be eligible to be part of the club's matchday roster in 2026. He will wear #66.

USL Academy contracts allow players to retain their college eligibility while training and competing with professional players. Ahead of the 2024 season, the USL competition committee passed an initiative that allowed clubs to include two players under 18 years of age in the game-day roster who do not count against the standard 18-man squad.

A native of Dearborn, Michigan, Obeid, 18, made his first appearance in Rouge and Gold on July 26, 2025, at Keyworth Stadium against Westchester SC in the Jägermeister Cup. He played in four DCFC matches during the 2025 regular season.

