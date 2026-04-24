Barton Malow Selected to Build Detroit City Football Club's New 15,000-Seat AlumniFi Field

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Barton Malow has been selected as the construction manager for Detroit City Football Club's (Detroit City FC) new home stadium, AlumniFi Field. The privately funded, 15,000-seat venue will be built between Detroit's Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods.

Detroit City FC has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2012. With fan support consistently exceeding the capacity of Keyworth Stadium, the club's current 7,000-seat home, a new, purpose-built facility is needed to meet its ambitions on and off the pitch. AlumniFi Field is designed to evoke the atmosphere of classic European football stadiums, featuring a natural grass pitch and three permanent grandstands with canopies.

Beyond soccer, the stadium is envisioned as a true community gathering place, capable of hosting other sporting events, concerts, and community programming - all while integrating organically into the fabric of the surrounding neighborhood.

Honoring Detroit's History

AlumniFi Field will rise on the site of the former Southwest Detroit Hospital. The hospital, which opened in 1973, was Black-owned and earned national distinction for its commitment to hiring Black doctors and nurses at a time when such practices were rare. The hospital ultimately closed in 2006 and remained vacant until its demolition earlier this year.

As part of the construction process, Barton Malow will work with Detroit City FC to incorporate a permanent installation in the new stadium that honors the former hospital's pioneering legacy and lasting contributions to the Detroit community.

An Integrated Delivery Approach

Barton Malow's selection was driven by its integrated construction delivery model, combining construction management expertise with robust self-perform capabilities in civil, concrete, steel, and interior work.

Demolition of the Southwest Detroit Hospital has concluded, and work is currently ongoing. Site work has commenced, followed by deep foundation work, structural steel installation, and interior buildout.

"This project represents everything we stand for - technical excellence, self-perform strength, and a genuine commitment to the communities where we build," said Sean Hollister, Sr. Vice President, Barton Malow. "We are proud to bring AlumniFi Field to life for Detroit City FC and for the city of Detroit."

"We built Detroit City FC on the belief that a club should reflect and serve its city, and AlumniFi Field is the next chapter in that promise - a home rooted unmistakably in Detroit's character and authenticity," said Sean Mann, CEO of Detroit City FC. "This will be a gathering place shaped by our supporters, our neighborhoods, and the creative energy that defines this city. We're committed to building something that feels intimate, loud, and distinctly Detroit - where matchdays are electric but the doors stay open for the broader community every day. In partnering with Barton Malow, we're teaming up with an industry leader to bring that vision to reality and create a uniquely Detroit space where memories will be made for generations to come."

Follow the journey at alumnififield.com.







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