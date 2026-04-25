Edison Elementary Claims 3-1 Victory over Patrick Henry in OCSC Foundation Anaheim Elementary District Championship
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Edison Elementary defeated Patrick Henry Elementary 3-1 on Wednesday in the third annual OCSC Foundation Anaheim Elementary District Championship at Glover Stadium.
Edison scored two goals in rapid succession early in the match, both squeezing past a diving keeper, to take a 2-0 halftime lead. The Eagles had not lost a game all season, recording only one tie.
Patrick Henry, which had not trailed or lost any game during the season and finished third in the standings the previous two years, responded in the second half with a right-footed shot to the left corner, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Edison restored its two-goal advantage on a free kick that went under the wall and was finished by a surging forward. Patrick Henry had a late chance when the ball rattled around the box and struck the crossbar before being cleared by Edison's defense.
Both teams battled in the midfield until the final whistle, with Edison coming out on top.
The championship game is part of the Anaheim Elementary Succeeds expanded learning program and served as a spring assembly for more than 1,000 parents and family members. The event also featured performances from folk music ensembles, drumline, dance groups, and cheer squads across the district's after-school programs.
The championship match was hosted by the Orange County Soccer Club Foundation (OCSCF) in partnership with the Anaheim Elementary School District. Now in its third year, the 10-week co-ed after-school soccer league is for fourth, fifth, and sixth-graders. Many participants are playing organized soccer for the first time.
Each team consists of 20 players selected through school-based tryouts. OCSCF provides coaching, officiating, equipment, and program management. Since 2024, the initiative has reached more than 1,400 students across 23 Anaheim schools, with 460 participants this season.
The program focuses on teaching fundamental soccer skills while emphasizing teamwork and youth leadership. OCSCF plans to expand the league into additional schools and districts throughout Orange County.
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