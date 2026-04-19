Orange County SC Draws, 0-0, against Lexington SC to Remain Top of the West

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Tonight Orange County Soccer Club, played to a 0-0 draw against Lexington SC. The 5th clean sheet of the season highlights a defensive performance that saw the visitors with only 2 weak chances at goal.

Orange County SC remains top of the table in the Western Conference after drawing to Lexington SC in a goalless match at Championship Stadium.

OCSC entered the first half hungry to open the scoresheet against the ninth-seed Lexington SC and to maintain their scoring streak.

The Black & Orange kept an upbeat performance in the midfield, maintaining possession and making plays that kept Lexington on their feet. Both teams presented

Despite a dominant performance, OCSC was unable to convert and score in the first half. However, their opponents were also unable to score in the net thanks to the strong defensive unit of the County Boys.

The following 45' minutes told a similar story as OCSC continued the fight to push ahead. Through a back-and-forth regaining of possession, Orange County

In the 82' minute Orange County SC capitalized on a foul by earning a free kick at the top of the box. Nico Benalcazar took the shot, however it grazed just wide of the right corner of the net.

The match ended in the third minute of extra time with an abrupt stop in the middle of a play, the ball in possession for OCSC with Ousmane Sylla.

Alex Rando earned his fifth clean sheet of the season, and third in a row, keeping Orange County with a +4 goal differential. Mohamadou War earned the Man of the Match title with a strong defensive and playmaking performance.

Orange County SC and Lexington SC ended the match with an even split in possession, however the Black and Orange took 12 shots with three on target, compared to Lexington's 7 shots with two on goal.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

LEX 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

LEXINGTON SC:

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

31' Yellow Card - Tom Brewitt (OCSC)

42' Yellow Card - Jacob Greene (LEX)

71' Yellow Card - Lyam MacKinnon (OCSC)

90' Yellow Card - Kendall Burks

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nico Benalcazar, Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly (71' Ryan Doghman), Kevin Partida, Marcelo Palomino (59' Ousmane Sylla), Chris Hegardt (79' Yaniv Bazini), Jamir Johnson (59' Ethan Zubak), Lyam MacKinnon (79' Pedro Guimaraes)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Grayson Doody, Apollo Marinch, Efren Solis

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 50% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 0 | Saves: 2

LEXINGTON SC: (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Semmle (GK);, Arturo Ordóñez, Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Marcus Epps, Aaron Molloy (C), Blaine Ferri, Malik Henry-Scott (76' Blessing Latif), Xavier Zengue (65' Tarik Scott), Javain Brown, Phillip Goodrum

Unused Subs: Garret Addams (GK); Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Nicolas Firmino, Michael Adedokun Alfredo Midence Alvarado

Head Coach: Masaki Hemmi

Possession: 50% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 16 | Offsides: 1 | Saves: 3

Orange County SC v Lexington SC

2026 USL Championship Match 8

Date: April 18, 2026

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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