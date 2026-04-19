Five Things to Know: Bill Burr

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







The name Bill Burr is synonymous with some of the most well-known comedies in the last two decades. The Grammy-nominated actor and comedian will add to his decorated slate of shows when he headlines Centreville Bank Stadium's first-ever comedy show in June, returning home to New England for his lone appearance in the region during this summer's 2026 Tour. Beyond his decades-long career in comedy, however, is a man with many passions and stories off of stage.

From his Boston sports fandom to his love for heavy metal, here are five things to know about Bill Burr.

A Long-Awaited Return Home

A native of New England, Burr's performance in Pawtucket will take him just a short 30-minute drive from where he was born in Canton, Massachusetts. Burr's June 12 performance will take place just two days after his 58th birthday, making his homecoming that much more special. A New England native through and through, Burr is known for his diehard affinity to Boston, and returned up North to Emerson College after spending his first two years at the University of North Carolina, graduating in 1993 with a communications degree. He began his comedy career in 1992, moved to New York City in 1994, and his career finally took off several years later.

Podcaster Bill

During the early stages of his career in 2007, Burr started a podcast that he still produces today, Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast. The podcast has carried him through the main portion of his career, and acts as an open discussion where he talks about experiences in his career, being on tour and other related (and completely unrelated) topics. The full scope of his weekly show can be best described in Spotify's podcast description - "Bill Burr rants about relationship advice, sports and the Illuminati." He will often receive and respond to listener-submitted questions in the podcast, which is still running strong in its 19th year.

Working in the Warehouse

Before Burr rose to mainstream fame, he began his career working a warehouse job in the 80s, which he regards as the most fun job he has ever had. He is known for enjoying the "freedom" of the job, which lacked the structure of an office job. Although there were certainly negatives to the job, Burr shared a workplace with other people from different walks of life who all shared creative dreams. It was here where he started learning to play the drums and was exposed to different types of music. One of Burr's co-workers shared his budding interest in stand-up comedy, which he originally regarded as a profession that was wildly out of reach. One night, as he sat with his co-worker watching stand-up comedy specials, however, the pair became inspired to try it for themselves. After determining over a few drinks that "we're funnier than these guys," that night is one Burr refers to as one of the first moments he even considered comedy as a career.

A Man of Many Passions

Bill Burr has a host of other hobbies and passions outside of his comedy career. In 2015, he became a licensed helicopter pilot and currently owns a helicopter, which he calls the ultimate "F*** this, I'm out" vehicle after becoming frustrated by the traffic in his current home city of Los Angeles, California, where he lives with his wife and two children. At his warehouse job, Burr developed a love for drumming. He learned to play the drums and developed a lifelong passion for rock and heavy metal music. He is a lifelong Boston sports fan, which is so prominent that he is famously known for an aggressive rant in front of a Philadelphia-based crowd in Camden, New Jersey, during Opie and Anthony's Traveling Virus Comedy Tour in 2006. After receiving a chorus of boos from the crowd, Burr abandoned his set and instead went off-script in a 12-minute, colorful rant where he aggressively bashed the city of Philadelphia and its sports teams. The rant was so powerful that he ended up receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Beyond Comedy

Burr's career began in comedy, but he quickly blossomed into several acting and writing roles as he rose to national fame. He is best known for his role as Patrick Kuby in the popular 2008 drama series Breaking Bad, and for creating, writing, and starring in the 2015 Netflix animated sitcom F is for Family. Known for his distinct New England accent and aggressive style of comedy, his voice was also perfect for the famous 2008 video game Grand Theft Auto V, where he featured as a voice actor as Jason Michaels of the biker gang 'The Lost MC' in the mission "No Love Lost," which is his only career video game appearance on a long list of other achievements. Onscreen, he is known for acting roles as Migs Mayfield in the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian and John F. Kennedy in the 2024 film Unfrosted. He has also played various supporting roles in both Daddy's Home movies (2015-2017) and the 2020 comedy The King of Staten Island, among many others.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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