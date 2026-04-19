Locomotive Suffers First Loss of Regular Season in Rivalry Clash with San Antonio FC

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







El Paso, TX - El Paso Locomotive FC saw its unbeaten start to the 2026 USL Championship campaign come to an end, falling to in-state rival San Antonio FC 3-2 at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

San Antonio struck first in the 16th minute when Alex Crognale fired a right-footed effort from more than 35 yards to open the scoring. In the 43rd minute, Jorge Hernández finished from inside the box to send Locomotive into halftime trailing 2-0. El Paso responded just before the break, as Rubio Rubín capitalized on a corner sequence in stoppage time, finishing from close range to cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into halftime.

Out of the break, Locomotive found its rhythm and pushed for an equalizer. Beto Avila delivered in the 55th minute to level the match, 2-2. El Paso continued to apply pressure throughout the second half, generating multiple chances through Rubín, Gabi Torres, Alex Méndez, and Eric Calvillo, but were denied by San Antonio goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni, who finished the match with six saves.

San Antonio scored the decisive goal when Cristian Parano scored in the 90th minute to secure the 3-2 result. The loss marks the end of El Paso's unbeaten run in the USL Champions season to start the season.

Locomotive returns to action on Saturday, April 25, at Orange County SC in the first round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. They return home for a midweek contest to take on FC Tulsa on Wednesday, April 29, for Harry Potter Night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

ELP 2, SA 3

Southwest University Park

ATTENDANCE: 5215

WEATHER: 68 Clear, ESE 20mph

MATCH NOTES

Rubio Rubín continues to pace the Locomotive attack, adding his fifth goal in USL Championship play and seventh across all competitions this season. The forward's finish just before halftime against San Antonio pulled El Paso back within one and further underscored his consistency in front of goal, as he remains a central figure in the club's early-season offensive production.

Beto Avila is heating up at the right time, finding the net in back-to-back matches after opening his 2026 account against Houston Dynamo FC in U.S. Open Cup play earlier in the week. The forward followed that performance with a crucial second-half strike against San Antonio FC, leveling the match and providing a spark in Locomotive's comeback effort.

SCORING SUMMARY

EPL - Rubio Rubín 45'+1'(Palermo Ortiz), Beto Avila 55' (Rubio Rubín)

SA - Alex Crognale 16' (Mitchell Taintor), Jose Hernández 43' (Mikey Maldonado), Cristian Parano 90' (Jorge Hernández)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Abraham Romero, Noah Dollenmayer (Kenneth Hoban 72'), Palermo Ortíz (Robert Coronado 45'), Tony Alfaro, Álvaro Quezada (Diego Abitia 90'+1'), Daniel Gómez (Ricky Ruiz 45'), Eric Calvillo (C), Gabi Torres, Alex Méndez, Rubio Rubín, Beto Ávila (Jimmy Farkarlun 67')

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Carl Sainte, Omar Mora

SA - (4-3-3) Joseph Batrouni, Daniel Barbir (Santiago Suárez 69'), Mitchell Taintor (C), Alex Crognale, Emil Cuello, Akeem Ward, Jorge Hernández (Nelson Flores 90'+1'), Mikey Maldonado, Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov 69'), Cristian Parano, Santiago Patiño (Diogo Pacheco 74')

Subs Not Used: Richard Sánchez, Emmanuel Johnson, Christian Sorto

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Palermo Ortiz 38', Ricky Ruiz 90'+4'

SA - Daniel Barbir 17'

MATCH STATS: ELP | SA

GOALS: 3|2

ASSISTS: 3|2

POSSESSION: 64|36

SHOTS: 19|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 8|5

SAVES: 2|6

FOULS: 14|5

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 8|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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